7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 1 - September 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we enter the first weekend of September there will be warm weather and sunshine. Here are 7 things to do if you are looking to get out and enjoy it!

National Buffalo Wing Festival

The National Buffalo Wing Festival will take place at Highmark Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say there will be 23 local, regional, national, and international eateries serving more than 100 styles of chicken wings. Other activities include: live music, baby wing pageant, amateur and XXXHot Wing Eating Contest, celebrity influencer sauce-off competition, bobbing for wings, Wing It On! United States Buffalo Wing Eating Championship. General admission will be $20 per person/per day and all tickets are sold at the gate (cash only), kids 8 and under are free. Parking is also free. Food tickets are an additional fee and are also cash only. You can find more information here.

Labor Day on Old Falls Street

Destination Niagara USA will host Labor Day on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls from Friday to Monday. It will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday. Organizers say there will be food trucks, live music, and more. It is free to attend and parking is available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights at the Buffalo Zoo

Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights began at the Buffalo Zoo in June and was recently extended. If you haven't had the chance to check it out this weekend is your last chance as Labor Day (Monday) will be its last day. "Named the most popular WNY event of 2022, Zoomagination is a must-see summer attraction. Packed with an all-new lineup of lanterns, guests will immerse themselves in the larger-than-life displays of beautiful florals, curious creatures from under the sea, and breathtaking landmarks from around the world," a release says. Tickets are $15.95 for those ages 2 to 12 and $19.95 for those ages 13 and older. Kids 23 months and younger are free. Paid parking will be available in the zoo parking lot or you can find free street parking in the neighborhood around the zoo. You can find more information here.

Mafia Boat Parade

The Mafia Boat Parade to benefit Oishei Children's Hospital will take place on Sunday and will begin at noon at Canalside. Organizers say the boats will set sail at 1 p.m. from Canalside by the naval ships heading towards RiverWorks and Silo City. "With the sound of the Bills Foghorn, boats will head south down the Buffalo River led by Buffalo Cycle Boats. All registered boats will begin to travel down safely, with decorated boats, and wearing their favorite Bills gear. This will last just over an hour down through Silo City and back," a release says. For those not in the parade, there will be food, entertainment, and more at Canalside from noon to 7 p.m. The event is free to attend, there is a $30 fee if you would like to register to be in the parade which benefits Oishei. Parking is available in the area surrounding Canalside. You can find more information here.

Olcott Beach Car Show

The Olcott Beach Car Show will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. "Located in a shaded park, on the shores of Lake Ontario, the Olcott Beach Car Show has grown into one of the largest outdoor car events in Western New York," its website says. The address is 6006-6052 E Main St. Olcott, NY 14126. It is free to attend and parking is available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here and here.

Buffalo Jazz Festival

The Buffalo Jazz Festival will take place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Richardson Hotel and the Richardson Olmsted Park South Lawn. "Experience an afternoon filled with live jazz music, food trucks, refreshments, and a family-friendly atmosphere. This year's Buffalo Jazz Festival promises to be even better than the last, with some of Buffalo's most talented jazz musicians set to perform," its website says. It is free to attend and parking is available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.