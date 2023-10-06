7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 6 - October 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We have reached the first full weekend in October and it's certainly going to feel like fall. If you're looking for something to do, there is plenty taking place across Western New York!

Ellicottville Fall Festival

The Ellicottville Fall Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday in Ellicottville. "Our Fall Festival is our largest most anticipated event here in Ellicottville, NY. Our village transforms into an walkable 4-block arts and crafts show accompanied by our one-of-a-kind shops, flavorful culinary culture, chair lift rides, live music, and so much more," its website says. The event is free to attend and parking can be found throughout the village. You can find more information here.

Harvest Fest at Rusty Nickel Brewing

Harvest Fest will take place at Rusty Nickel Brewing in West Seneca on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The 9th annual Harvest Fest is free to attend and has fun for the whole family. "Bring the family for a day filled with tasty treats, fall activities, live music, and so much more," its website says. Parking will be available on-site. You can find more information here.

All Hallows Seas

All Hallows Seas will take place at the Aquarium of Niagara on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. "Argh matey! Venture into the dark depths of the sea in search of ye plunder for frights and fun this Halloween season. Every Saturday in October will feature a spooky scavenger hunt, special programming, and Halloween-themed presentations, all included with general admission," its website says. Children between the ages of 3 and 12 who arrive in costume receive $10 admission. Parking is $5 for average-sized vehicles, $20 for buses/RV/campers, and free for members. You can find more information here.

Chalkfest 2023 Autumn edition

Chalkfest 2023 Autumn edition will take place Sunday and Monday from noon to 5 p.m. each day at Buffalo RiverWorks. "The event will be both inside and outside of the GLF grain silos at Buffalo RiverWorks! Outside on the blacktop artists will be able to draw their creations then ZIP LINE over top of them or see them from the top of the Ferris Wheel! Inside the grain elevators & silos gives artists a smooth concrete canvas that is protected from the elements of weather. It also gives artists the ability to draw not just on the ground, but on the walls of the historic silos. This is not just a unique opportunity for artists, but a uniquely Buffalo opportunity as the historic grain elevators were invented here and have largely gone abandoned for the past few decades," its website says. The event is free to attend and parking will be available on-site. You can find more information here.

Children's Garden Festival

The Children’s Garden Festival will take place on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, (near Fillmore & N. Parade). "Children and families are invited to come learn about planting bulbs, composting, fall fruits and vegetables, and how they can be good environmental stewards in their own neighborhoods. There will be free food, giveaways, children’s bike repairs, games, music, entertainment, and environmental, horticultural and garden-related educational activities with a goal of bringing neighbors together," its website says. The event is free to attend and parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Heads or Tails Market

The Heads or Tails Market will take place at Twin Petrels Seltzer Co. on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "The Heads or Tails gals are bringing a new market experience to Buffalo! Join us on October 7th, 2023 for our very first market, equipped with food, beverages and a highly curated list of small business and makers offering all their amazing products," its website says. The event is free to attend and parking will be available on-site. You can find more information here and here.