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7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 30 - November 1

From costumes and candy, there's plenty of Halloween fun happening this weekend throughout Western New York!
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 30 - November 1
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From costumes and candy, there's plenty of Halloween fun happening this weekend throughout Western New York!

You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video below:

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 30 - November 1

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