BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From costumes and candy, there's plenty of Halloween fun happening this weekend throughout Western New York!
- Buffalo Falliday Market
- Great Pumpkin Farm Final Weekend
- Family Day
- Halloween Spooktacular 2026
- Truck or Treat in Niagara Square & Trick or Treat at the Market
- Ship or Treat
- Hauntingly Halloween
- Other fall festivals to check out!
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video below:
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 30 - November 1