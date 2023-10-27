7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 27 - October 29

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are looking for something "spooky" to do, there are plenty of Halloween-themed events taking place across Western New York this weekend!

Spooktacular Celebration at Explore & More

A Spooktacular Celebration kicked off at Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum on Wednesday and continues through Sunday. "Calling all little ghouls and goblins, join us for a Spooktacular celebration as we transform the entire museum into a not-so-spooky Halloween extravaganza! Wear your costume, bring your trick-or-treat bag and get ready for some thrilling indoor fun," its website says. All activities are included in the price of admission. Advance ticket registration is encouraged and ticket prices vary. There are several parking options in the area of the museum. You can find more information here.

Ship or Treat at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park

Ship or Treat will take place at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. "Celebrate Halloween at the Buffalo Naval & Military Park! Wear your costume and “Ship-or-Treat” aboard USS The Sullivans, USS Little Rock, and USS Croaker to participate in family activities and collect Halloween goodies," its website says. Admission to the naval park is included in the ticket price. The event is designed for those 15 and under. There are several parking options in the area of the naval park. You can find more information here.

The 2023 Witches Ball

The 2023 Witches Ball will take place at the Statler Hotel on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. "We’ve once again conjured a gathering of Buffalo’s best immersive Halloween experiences, featuring dozens of local artists, actors, drag queens, musicians, DJs, psychics, mediums, and more," its website says. The annual event is presented by Buffalo Rising. Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. VIP tickets are $185 per person. There are several parking options in the area of the Statler. You can find more information.

The Crawling Dead Halloween Bar Crawl

The Crawling Dead Halloween Bar Crawl will take place at bars and restaurants on Hertel Avenue on Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight. "Get ready for a street full of Halloween parties, awesome specials, and party people dressed (up) to impress – because the only thing better than one Halloween party is a whole street full of ‘em," its website says. The annual event is presented by Step Out Buffalo. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of/at the door. There is street parking available along Hertel Avenue. You can find more information here.

BOOtanical Celebration at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The BOOtanical Celebration will take place at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Creatures and ghosts have come together to take over the Botanical Gardens for BOOTanical 2023! See all the exciting live-plant creatures and learn about the spooky natural world with a ‘creepy curiosities’ scavenger hunt. Be sure to check out the carnivorous plant collection and learn with our Botanical Gardens team about Coleus and our very own Corpse Plant Collection. Create your own clay bug stamps and dig for fossils in our play areas," its website says. Children and adults are encouraged to wear costumes to the event. Ticket prices vary. Parking is free in the lot located adjacent to the Botanical Gardens or on the South Park Ring Road. You can find more information here.

Little Frights with Lights

Little Frights with Lights will take place at Frightworld America's Screampark on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. "Take your little one’s trick-or-treating through Frightworld with the lights on and no monsters! Families can enjoy kid-friendly haunted houses, balloon animals, trick-or-treating, games, basket raffles and a Halloween safety sheet, trick-or-treating bag included! Basket raffles include signed Bills memorabilia, Fisher Price toys and Frightworld prizes," its website says. Tickets for kids are $16 and parents are free. Free parking will be available on-site. You can find more information here.