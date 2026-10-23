BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From last-minute Halloween must-haves to spooky street festivals. Here are seven things you can do this weekend throughout Western New York!
- Spooky Artisan Market
- Trick-or-Treat Children’s Halloween Party
- Pup Strut & Spooky Allentown Festival
- Tap & Craft Festival: Buffalo & Haunted Halloween Skate
- Friends of Knox Farm Arts and Crafts Show
- Truck or Treat
Other fall festivals to check out!
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video below:
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 23 - October 25