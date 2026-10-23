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7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 23 - October 25

From last-minute Halloween must-haves to spooky street festivals. Here are seven things you can do this weekend throughout Western New York!
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 23 - October 25
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From last-minute Halloween must-haves to spooky street festivals. Here are seven things you can do this weekend throughout Western New York!

Other fall festivals to check out!

You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video below:

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 23 - October 25

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