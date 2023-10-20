7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 20 - October 22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 7 things taking place across Western New York!

Oktoberfest at Buffalo Central Terminal

Oktoberfest will take place at Buffalo Central Terminal on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, a Buffalo Bills watch party, petting farm, hayrides, pumpkin decorating, food and an exclusive “Central Terminale” launch by Buffalo Brewing Company. The event is free to attend and there will be parking available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Tap & Craft Festival in Niagara Falls

The Tap & Craft Festival will take place at the Niagara Falls Convention Center on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. "Share a drink with 40+ craft breweries, cideries and meaderies while enjoying live music, vendors, food and games," its website says. General tickets are $30 ($40 day of — if available), VIP tickets are $40 (pre-sale only) and designated driver tickets are $10 (includes a bottle of water). Officials say there are over 2,000 parking spots within one block at the Sheraton Niagara Falls lot, Third Street lot, and the Rainbow Ramp. You can find more information here.

Halloween trick-or-treat at the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

A Halloween trick-or-treat will take place at the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village on Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. "Enjoy a traditional trick or treat experience in our gently spooky Historic Village. Visit our historic structures to receive candy along the Trick-or-Treat route, take a selfie at our Selfie Station, and enjoy a hot cider or coffee at our Refreshment Pavilion," its website says. Last admission is at 8 p.m. and you must bring your own trick-or-treat bag. Organizers say it takes about an hour to get through the one-mile trail. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information here.

Candy on the Commons at the Aquarium of Niagara

Candy on the Commons will take place at the Aquarium of Niagara on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. "Our community trick-or-treating event returns with even more to offer. In addition to bringing home some sweet treats, families can enjoy a costume contest, bounce house, music and entertainment and more! Whether you want to just walk through, or stay and play, there’s something for everyone," its website says. The event is free and open to the public. It is an outdoor event that does not include admission to the Aquarium of Niagara. You can find more information here.

Haunted Buffalo Ride presented by Buffalo Bike Tours

The Haunted Buffalo Ride presented by Buffalo Bike Tours will take place on Sunday at 4 p.m. Buffalo Bike Tours is located at 44 Prime Street in Buffalo. "Don't miss out on the chance to explore the city's notoriously haunted hotspots while pedaling your way through the streets. This spooky ride is the perfect excuse to keep your bike rolling before the winter snow arrives. Prepare yourself for a chilling adventure filled with ghosts and ghastly tales of Buffalo's past. The Haunted Buffalo Ride will feature several haunted locations where you'll encounter spirits and learn about the city's most terrifying deaths. It's a unique opportunity to embrace the Halloween spirit and create lasting memories with your family," its website says. Tickets are $25 if you bring your own bike, $45 if you need to rent a bike and $65 if you want to rent an E-bike. Parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Cider Fest 2023 at The Terrace at Delaware Park

Cider Fest 2023 will take place at The Terrace at Delaware Park on Saturday beginning at noon. "This event is designed for Adults & Families to have a great time featuring...WNY & Finger Lake Cideries, Wine Tasting, Seasonal Craft Cocktails, Cider Slushies, Mulled Cider, Cider Donuts and Pastries (Public Coffee & Patisserie), Gourmet Soups (Roux Soup Bar), Artisan Sausages (Moriarty Meats), Kids Activities (Face Painting, Pumpkin Painting, Caramel Apple Decorating and More)," its website says. Tickets start at $10 for kids and $25 for adults. An adult ticket for unlimited tasting is $40. Free parking will be available along Lincoln Parkway and there will be paid parking at the AKG. You can find more information here.