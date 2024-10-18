7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 18 - October 20

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's shaping up to be a beautiful weather weekend in Western New York, here are 7 things you can do if you're looking to get out and enjoy it!
- Boo at the Zoo! and Boo Bash at the Buffalo Zoo
- Science After Hours: Panic! at the Museum at the Buffalo Museum of Science
- Autumn Expo at Fairgrounds Event Center in Hamburg
- Candy on the Commons at the Aquarium of Niagara
- Disney on Ice at KeyBank Center in Buffalo
- Twilight movie screening and costume contest at North Park Theatre
- "Becker Farms at Night" Haunted Hayride
You can find more information about each of these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.