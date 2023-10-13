7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 13 - October 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, there is plenty happening across Western New York!

Boo Bash at the Buffalo Zoo

Boo Bash will take place at the Buffalo Zoo on Saturday. "Enjoy our spell-binding Halloween-themed cocktails (three drink tickets are included with admission), free tastings from local breweries and wineries, and bewitching bites from food trucks available for purchase! We’ll also have mesmerizing fire dancer performances, a DJ to dance the night away with, and other spooky surprises lurking in the shadows all night long! Don your best costume or keep it casual for this fang-tastic evening, but make sure to get here early to wish your favorite animals a Happy Halloween before they go to bed at dusk. Space is limited, so get your tickets today—this celebration is one night only," its website says. The event is for those 21 and older, tickets are $50. Parking at the zoo is $5.00 first two hours, $2 per hour after that with a maximum of $10. Street parking is also available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Creatures After Dark at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Creatures After Dark began at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on Wednesday and continues through Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will also take place on select dates through October 29. "When the sun goes down, the creeping creatures and plants at the Botanical Gardens come to life for Creatures After Dark! See what happens to our collection of cool creatures and plants under spooky lighting," its website says. There is a range of ticket prices for kids, students, adults, seniors, and members. Kids two and under are free but must have a ticket. Parking is free in the parking lot located adjacent to the Botanical Gardens or on the South Park Ring Road. You can find more information here.

Symphonic Spooktacular

The Symphonic Spooktacular will take place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Kleinhans Music Hall. Festivities begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Mary Seaton Room. "An oogie, woogie, super spooky performance of the trickiest, treatiest Halloween hits. Wear your costume and join the parade across the Kleinhans stage," its website says. Tickets are $7 and parking will be available on-site. You can find more information here.

Fall Fest at Kissing Bridge

Fall Fest will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Kissing Bridge. "Experience the beautiful fall foliage at this family friendly event filled with fun, food and so much more," its website says. There will be vendors, lift rides, hayrides, basket raffle, live entertainment and more. Admission and parking are free. You can find more information here.

6th annual Woof N Treat in Lancaster

The 6th annual Woof N Treat will take place on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Downtown Village of Lancaster to benefit Lancaster Unleashed, Inc. "Come join us for our 6th annual Woof N Treat. Registration begins at 11:30 and ends at 12:30 in the parking lot on the corner of Central and Broadway. Costume contest for best costumed dog and best group costume will begin around 1pm. You must be registered to trick or treat and participate in the contest," its Facebook page says. Tickets start at $8 and parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here and here.

The Price is Right Live

The Price is Right Live began Thursday and continues through Sunday at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. "The Price is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show…from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™ to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase," its website says. Tickets are still available for a range of prices. Parking is available on site but prices fluctuate. You can find more information here.