Watch Now
NewsLocal News7 Things

Actions

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 8 - November 10

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are seven things you can do in Western New York!
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for something to do on this weekend? Here are seven things you can do in Western New York!

You can find more information about each of these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!