7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 8 - November 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for something to do on this weekend? Here are seven things you can do in Western New York!
- Christmas in the Country at the Hamburg Fairgrounds
- Orchid Show at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens
- Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival
- BPO 90th Anniversary Celebration
- Veterans Day at Explore & More
- Holiday Open House at the Marilla Country Store
- Shop Til You Drop Craft and Vendor Fair
You can find more information about each of these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.