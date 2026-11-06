BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether you're ready to start your holiday shopping, walk with the dinosaurs or tee off after hours, here's what's happening this weekend throughout Western New York.
- Christmas in the Country
- Buffalo International Guitar Festival
- DinoFEST 2026: Roar & Explore Weekend
- Fore & More: A Night of Miniature Golf for Grown-Ups
- Fall Fantasy Ball
- Japan Culture Day
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video below:
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 6 - November 8