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7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 6 - November 8

Whether you're ready to start your holiday shopping, walk with the dinosaurs or tee off after hours, here's what's happening this weekend throughout Western New York.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 6 - November 8
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether you're ready to start your holiday shopping, walk with the dinosaurs or tee off after hours, here's what's happening this weekend throughout Western New York.

You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video below:

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 6 - November 8

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