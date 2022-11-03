7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 4 - November 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the above-average temperatures this weekend there is plenty happening across the region.

Christmas in the Country Artisan Market

The Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returned to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. There is home décor, gourmet food, jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, children’s toys, clothing, stylish pottery, wall art, gifts for pets and holiday gift items. You can find more information here.

Tailgate "Pawty" at Resurgence Brewing Company

There will be a tailgate "pawty" on Sunday at Resurgence Brewing Company to support Buddy's Second Chance Rescue and Ten Lives Club. "Bring your pups dressed in their sports gear to watch the big game! Meet adoptable dogs & cats! $1 from every signature pint sold benefiting Ten Lives Club & Buddy's Second Chance Rescue," the event page says. You can find more information here.

11th annual Cranksgiving

GoBike Buffalo will host its 11th annual Cranksgiving event on Saturday. "Cranksgiving is a food drive on two wheels. Part bike ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt. Bring a bike (any bike will do), a bag, a lock, a helmet and about $10-15 to buy food. Riders will be given a manifest with a list of grocery stores around the city to visit and food items to purchase. Riders will bring their completed purchases back to our starting location," its website says. The event will support Buffalo Food Not Bombs. You can find more information and register here.

NOCO Day at Aquarium of Niagara

On Friday at the Aquarium of Niagara Stryker the harbor seal will predict whether this winter season will be cold or frigid. On Saturday, in celebration of Stryker's prediction, NOCO and the Aquarium of Niagara will partner for "NOCO Day," in which guests will receive free child admission with every paid adult admission. There will also be a scavenger hunt, face painting, pop-up displays featuring winter energy-saving tips and more. You can find more information here.

WNY Veterans Memorial Parade

A WNY Veterans Memorial Parade will be held on Saturday. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will go from McKinely Parkway in Buffalo through McClellan Circle at Red Jacket Parkway and to the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. You can find more information here.

Buffalo History Museum hosts back-to-back free days

The Buffalo History Museum will host back-to-back free days this weekend with a Fall Family Fun Day set for Saturday and Japan Culture Day set for Sunday. Saturday will feature children’s activities, crafts, and fall-themed vendors. Sunday will feature traditional performances, a tea ceremony, calligraphy, origami, and Japanese folk crafts. You can find more information here and here.