BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend, we're taking in the sights, sounds and shimmering lights of the holiday season throughout Western New York!
- Christmas in Ellicottville
- Fairgrounds Festival of Lights
- Ice at Canalside Opening
- World's Largest Disco
- Home Alone Film in Concert
- Buffalo Holiday Market + Buffalo Women's Gifts + Holiday Sip & Shop
- Christmasville Fire Truck Parade - livestreaming on WKBW platforms!
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video below:
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 27 - November 29