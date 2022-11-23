7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 25 - November 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out this holiday weekend, there are several events taking place across the region.

Black Friday

Black Friday shopping has evolved in recent years, with many of the best deals now offered online and in advance of Black Friday, but if you're looking for something specific there are still deals out there. Check your favorite retailer's website or social media page for information on their hours of operation and/or any deals being offered.

Small Business Saturday

In addition to Black Friday shopping, there is also Small Business Saturday shopping. By supporting small businesses, you are putting money back into your community. You can find more information on Small Business Saturday here.

The Ice at Canalside reopens

The Ice at Canalside will reopen on Friday. A kickoff event will feature a DJ performance, holiday light displays, food and drinks, fireworks and more for the entire family and will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. You can find more information here.

15th annual Lancaster Christmasville Fire Truck Parade

A beloved Western New York holiday tradition returns on Saturday in Lancaster. The 15th annual Lancaster Christmasville Fire Truck Parade will cruise through the Village of Lancaster beginning at 6 p.m. at Lancaster High School and will continue south on Central Avenue to West Main Street. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Holiday Market opens

The owners of Loaded Lumber will host the Buffalo Holiday Market in Buffalo and Hamburg this holiday season. Both markets will open on Friday. The Buffalo market will run on select dates through December 23 and the Hamburg market will run on select dates through December 18. You can find more information here.

World's Largest Disco returns to Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

The World's Largest Disco makes its return on Saturday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. You can find more information on the event's website here.