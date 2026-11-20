BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The holidays are in full swing this weekend! From Christmas markets to festive experiences, plenty of seasonal attractions are opening throughout Western New York.
- Food For All
- Fall Makers + Shakers
- Christkindlmarkt
- Poinsettia Exhibit
- Winter Wonderland
- Holly & Hops
- Greater Buffalo Train & Toy Show
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video below:
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 20 - November 22