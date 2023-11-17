7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 17 - November 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 7 things you can do across the Western New York region.

Silent Disco of the Decades

The Silent Disco of the Decades will be held on Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Statler Buffalo. Organizers say there will be three channels of music — 80s hits, 90s hits, 00s hits — as well as a professional lighting production and UV decorations. The event is for those 21 and older. Tickets are available online for $20 plus fees. Free and paid parking will be available in the area of the Statler. You can find more information here.

Electric Light Parade

An Electric Light Parade will be held in the Town of Niagara on Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. "Parade starts promptly at 5pm, beginning on Lockport Rd near the salt barn continuing down Lockport Rd into the town park and ending at the end of the first parking lot. A large sign will be posted indicating the parade end," the Town of Niagara Police Department said in a Facebook post. Police also said parking will be in the town park, town hall parking lot, and several closed businesses in the area. There will be a lighting ceremony after the fireworks. The event is free to attend. You can find more information here and here.

WNYRHS 42nd Annual Greater Buffalo Train and Toy Show

The WNYRHS 42nd Annual Greater Buffalo Train and Toy Show will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Event Center at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Organizers say there will be model trains, operating train layouts, operating Lego layouts, activities, and more. Tickets are $8, and kids 12 and under are free. Parking will also be free. You can find more information here.

Poinsettia Exhibit: Dimensions

The Poinsettia Exhibit: Dimensions will be held at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens beginning on Saturday through January 1. "Take a break from the cold and step into the warm embrace of our conservatory for the Botanical Gardens' annual Poinsettia Exhibit! Allow the wonderfully vibrant colors of the holidays to fill your heart with joy. Relax as you explore our carefully curated collection of pretty poinsettias. Featuring thousands of brilliant poinsettias, from Christmas Joy Reds to Princettia Pure Whites, the colors of the season are sure to brighten your mood. Enjoy a plethora of holiday events throughout the season, including our Conifer Wreath Workshop and Winter Floral Arrangement Make-It, Take-It," its website says. Organizers say e-tickets are highly recommended because walk-ins may be turned away if visitor capacity has been met. Ticket prices vary. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information here.

Holiday Market & Preparing For Winter at the Genesee Country Village & Museum

The Holiday Market & Preparing For Winter at the Genesee Country Village & Museum will take place on Saturday and Sunday. "Get into the holiday spirit when you visit Genesee Country Village & Museum on Saturday, November 18, and Sunday, November 19, our Holiday Market & Preparing for Winter in the Historic Village! Prepare for winter yourself by shopping the Holiday Market, and see how Western New Yorkers prepared for winter in the 19th century. The perfect family activity to kick off the holiday season," its website says. Ticket prices vary. Free parking will be available on-site. You can find more information here.

A Very Buffalo Christmas Shopping Event

The Totally Buffalo Store will host a "Very Buffalo Christmas Shopping Event" on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. "Buffalo-inspired gifts for everyone on your Christmas list! We will have discounts, deals, and giveaways," the event page says. It is free to attend. Free parking will be available on-site. You can find more information here.