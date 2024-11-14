7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 15 - November 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and do something this weekend, here are seven things you can do in WNY!
- Buffalo Bills watch parties at Southern Tier Brewing Company and Hofbrauhaus
- Tailgate Weekend at Explore & More
- New York Beer Project's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
- "It's Fall Y'all!" Vendor Market at Riff City Social
- A Very Buffalo Christmas Shop Local Event
- Sports Collectors Tour at Buffalo History Museum
- Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair
You can find more information about each of these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.