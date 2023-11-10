7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 10 - November 12

Plenty is happening across the Western New York region this weekend if you're looking for something to do!

Superhero Weekend at the Museum

Superhero Weekend at the Museum will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum. "The superheroes are taking over the museum for a fun-filled, action-packed weekend! Come dressed in your superhero best and take photos with your favorite heroes, craft your very own superhero mask in the Art Studio and then explore your senses with superhero activities in the Tinkering Tank," its website says. Museum admission prices vary. Parking will be available in the area of the museum. You can find more information here.

Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival Weekend

Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival Weekend will take place Friday and Saturday at Holiday Valley. "Our 19th annual Beer and Wine Festival will feature many of the region's best craft brewers, wineries and cideries. You can sample your favorites, plus try out several new and unique flavors," its website says. Ticket prices vary. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information here.

Rustic Buffalo Holiday Sip and Shop

The Rustic Buffalo Holiday Sip and Shop kicked off on Thursday and continues through Sunday at the Kenan Center in Lockport. "Come enjoy the largest holiday shopping event in Niagara County at The Kenan Center, 433 Locust Street, Lockport NY 14094 and shop over 150 Local Artisans. Live Christmas music will add to the festive atmosphere. Children are welcome and proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and Basket Raffle and Gigantic Liquor Raffle will support the Kenan Center. There will be over 40 Baskets to choose from," its website says. There is a $5 admission fee to support the Kenan Center, in exchange, you will receive a $5 spending coupon for purchases over $25. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information here.

Orchid Show at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The Orchid Show at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens will take place on Saturday and Sunday. "Along with the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society, the Botanical Gardens will host this popular annual orchid showcase with dozens of hand-picked and award-winning orchid exhibits. Exhibitors include members of the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society," its website says. Organizers say e-tickets are highly recommended because walk-ins may be turned away if visitor capacity has been met. Ticket prices vary. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information here.

Veterans Day at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park

There will be Veterans Day events at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park on Veterans Day on Saturday. "Celebrate Veterans Day at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. Veterans receive free admission. The Naval Park will be open from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, with last admission at 3:00 PM. Join us for a Veterans Day ceremony in the Hangar Building at 10:00 AM. It is free and open to the public. At 12:00 PM, an outdoor ceremony will take place at the Hispanic American Veterans Memorial," its website says. Ticket prices vary for other activities. Parking will be available in the area of the park. You can find more information here.

Solar Eclipse Safety Training at the Buffalo Museum of Science

The Buffalo Museum of Science will host a solar eclipse safety training on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. "The April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse is coming in a few short months! A total solar eclipse is an extremely rare and special event. Our communities will need as many trained volunteers as possible when the eclipse arrives. This hands-on workshop will teach you how to view the eclipse without the danger of damaging the eyes or affecting vision. We will discuss how the eclipse will unfold in detail so that you can guide others as to what to expect and how to prepare. A variety of safe eclipse viewing methods will be explained and demonstrated. No preregistration necessary, seats will be available until capacity is reached," its website says. Organizers say this is recommended for those 12 and up. The training is free with museum admission. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information here.