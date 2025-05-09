Watch Now
NewsLocal News7 Things

Actions

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: May 9 - May 11

If you're looking for plans this Mother's Day, here's what's happening this weekend in Western New York!
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for plans this Mother's Day, here's what's happening this weekend in Western New York!

You can find more details on these events in the provided links and the video above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app