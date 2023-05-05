7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: May 5 - May 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend, there is plenty happening across Western New York.

Buffalo Bandits host the Rochester Knighthawks in the quarterfinals of the NLL Playoffs

The Buffalo Bandits will host the Rochester Knighthawks in the quarterfinals of the NLL Playoffs on Saturday at the KeyBank Center. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. The Bandits finished the regular season in first place in the entire NLL with a record of 14-4 and have home-field advantage throughout the NLL Playoffs. The Knighthawks finished the regular season with a record of 10-8. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bills RV and Boat Show

The Buffalo Bills RV and Boat Show began Thursday and continues through Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. You can find more information here.

Hamburg Farmers Market kicks off 46th season

The Hamburg Farmers Market will kick off its 46th season on Saturday. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine every Saturday through the last Saturday in October. The farmers market is located at the Hamburg Moose Lodge located at 45 Church Street. You can find more information here.

Great American Garage Sale at Antique World and Flea Market

The Great American Garage Sale will be held for the first time this year on Sunday at 11111 Main Street in Clarence. "Hundreds of vendors are set up indoors & outdoors for Western New York’s largest Garage Sale & Flea Market. Vendors set up are selling antiques, collectibles, household items, and much much more," its website says. You can find more information and future dates here.

Opening weekend of the 2023 season at the Genesee Country Village and Museum

The Genesee Country Village and Museum will have its opening weekend of the 2023 season this weekend. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. "Explore our 19th-century Historic Village, learn about sporting art, fashion, and culture in the John L. Wehle Gallery, enjoy a historic craft beer in the Freight House Pub, hike our nature trails, attend exciting special events, and so much more," its website says. You can find more information here.

Hidden Valley Animal Adventure opens for 14th season

Hidden Valley Animal Adventure opens for its 14th season on Saturday. "Visitors can enjoy a guided safari bus tour or self-drive through the park in their own vehicles to enjoy and experience exotic animals as they roam freely in this beautiful rural Wyoming County setting," its website says. The park is spread over 63 acres and is home to more than 300 animals. You can find more information here.