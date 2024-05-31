7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: May 31 - June 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're kicking off the month of June with seven things you can do this weekend right here in Western New York!

Buffalo's Greek Festival

We're starting with a celebration of all things Greek! Buffalo Greekfest is back at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Buffalo. All are welcome Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival will feature Greek food, folk dancing, live music, exhibits, and tours. General admission is $3. Children 12 and under are free! On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on Buffalo's Greek Festival online here.

Village Block Party

Don't miss the Village Block Party at the Alchemy Wine and Beer parking lot in Hamburg. Get ready for a day filled with live music from Allykat and The Arcade on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Plus, enjoy food from the Mother Clucker food truck and drinks from the Bubble Bar. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the block party. You can find more information on the Village Block Party online here.

Big Green Egg Festival

Whether you're a pro behind the grill or just getting started, there's something for everyone at the Big Green Egg Festival. You'll be able to learn from experts and taste-test foods. It's all happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Silos at Elk Street in Buffalo. General admission costs about $34 online and $40 at the door. Children 12 and under are free with adults. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the festival. You can find more information on the Big Green Egg Festival online here.

Blues, Brews, & BBQ

You'll find some more grilling at Blues, Brews, & BBQ. Saturday marks National Trails Day so we're heading to Sprague Brook Park for some outdoor fun. The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with live music from the Leroy Townes Band, BBQ from Fat Bob's Smokehouse, and other outdoor vendors. Plus, 42 North Brewing Company will bring its taproom experience outside for the celebration. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on Blues, Brews, & BBQ online here.

Taco Fest

Deep South Taco is highlighting suicide prevention at Taco Fest. You can show your support on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Deep South Taco on Ellicott Street. Presale general admission costs about $34 and offers unlimited tacos, raffles, and live entertainment. Last year, Taco Fest raised more than $6,500. This year, they hope to raise even more for The Devin Waring Foundation and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the festival. You can find more information on Taco Fest online here.

100 American Craftsmen

If you're an art enthusiast, you'll want to visit the Kenan Center in Lockport this weekend. Buffalo Niagara's so-called most prestigious fine art and contemporary craft show, 100 American Craftsmen , will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers say it attracts an average of 3,800 fans yearly. You can expect refreshments, food, and a community art project at this year's show. Presale admission costs $5 and $7 at the door. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on 100 American Craftsmen online here.

Buffalo Pride

June also marks the beginning of Pride Month. In Buffalo, you can join in the fun on Sunday. The Buffalo Pride Parade will roll out at 11 a.m. on Elmwood and Forest Avenue and end at Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street. Following that, the whole family can head over to Canalside from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the Buffalo Pride Festival. It'll feature live performances, refreshments, and plenty of outdoor activities. The parade is free to attend and general admission for the festival costs about $15. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding these events. You can find more information on Buffalo Pride online here.

Have a great weekend!