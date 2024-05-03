7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: May 3 - May 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking to get out and do something this weekend? Here are 7 things you can do in Western New York!

Holland Tulip Festival

The Holland Tulip Festival began on Thursday and continues through Saturday in Holland. There will be games, rides, food, a parade and more. You can find more information here and a full schedule of events here.

Buffalo Bandits host Toronto Rock in Game 2 of the NLL Semifinals

The reigning, defending, undisputed NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits continue the chase for another championship as they host the Toronto Rock in Game 2 of the NLL Semifinals on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The best-of-three series kicks off in Hamilton on Friday and if necessary, game three will be in Hamilton on May 11. The Bandits go into the Semifinals after a thrilling overtime win over the Georgia Swarm in the Quarterfinals. This is the third year in a row the two teams have met in the playoffs. You can find more information here.

WNY Lax Fest

The WNY Lax Fest begins on Friday and continues through Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks. "The heart of our mission is to unite the Western New York community through the rich traditions of lacrosse. Our weekend festival promises an immersive experience filled with traditional vendors, lively dance demonstrations, and thrilling games that never cease. As we come together to build, socialize, and share our diverse cultures, we welcome every family with open arms. Join us as we celebrate the beauty of diversity, where all families are not just welcome, but cherished," its website says. You can find more information here.

Tim McGraw at KeyBank Center

Country music star Tim McGraw will take the stage at KeyBank Center on Saturday. The show will begin at 7 p.m. McGraw will be joined by special guests Carly Pearce and Abby Anderson. You can find more information here.

Buffalo RiverWorks hosts Kentucky Derby Watch Party

Buffalo RiverWorks will host a Kentucky Derby Watch Party on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. There will be mint juleps, food specials, best hat and wardrobe contests, live music and more. The event is for those 21 and older. You can find more information here.

Deep South Taco hosts Cinco De Mayo Party

Deep South Taco will host a Cinco De Mayo party on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. There will be live music featuring Nerds Gone Wild, XOXO, 5D and DoubleShot. You can find more information here.