7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: May 26 - May 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend, there are plenty of events taking place across Western New York.

Memorial Day weekend events at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park

As we honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedom, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park will be hosting events and ceremonies throughout the weekend and on Monday. “It is a fitting tribute to commemorate our fallen heroes on Memorial Day at the Buffalo Naval Park under the grand and glorious flag that flies above us. We are reminded by the 7,300 flags planted on the grounds around us that the pain and suffering of war continue long after our soldiers return home," said Paul Marzello, President and CEO of the Buffalo Naval Park. All veterans will receive free admission to the park on Memorial Day. You can find the full list of events and activities on the park's website here.

Buffalo Marathon Weekend

Buffalo Marathon Weekend kicks off in the City of Buffalo on Friday and events continue through Sunday. You can find a list of events, race information, an athlete guide, course maps, road closure information, and more on the marathon's website here.

Totally Buffalo Festival at Buffalo RiverWorks

The Totally Buffalo Festival, which celebrates all things Buffalo, returns to Buffalo RiverWorks this weekend. This is the sixth year of the festival and it will be three days instead of two, it will run from Friday to Sunday. There will be over 100 local vendors offering Buffalo-themed signs, shirts, towels, jewelry, photographs, paintings and more. You can find more information here.

Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World opens for the 2023 season

Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World, the former Fantasy Island, will open for the 2023 season on Saturday. From Saturday to Monday, the amusement park will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the water park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find more information here and here.

Summer fun begins at the Buffalo Waterfront

The initial 2023 summer season lineup of events at the Buffalo Waterfront was previously announced and organizers say it includes over 100 events and programs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The events begin Friday with a 15th birthday party at Canalside and the Creators at Sunset series at Canalside as well. Vendors that are open include Buffalo Boat Tours, Buffalo Bike Tours, The Buffalo Heritage Carousel, Canalside Caricatures, Water Bikes of Buffalo, and more. You can find more information here and here.

Celebrate Spring Carnival with Hammerl Amusements at Eastern Hills Mall

Hammerl Amusements will host its Celebrate Spring Carnival from Friday to Sunday. It will take place at the Eastern Hills Mall in front of JCPenney. There will be on-price ride specials, games and food vendors. You can find more information here.