7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: May 19 - May 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there is plenty happening across Western New York.

Gaslight Anthem at Buffalo's Outer Harbor and other events at Canalside

Gaslight Anthem will take the stage at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on Saturday and will be joined by special guests Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe. This concert is part of the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. In addition to the concert at the Outer Harbor, there will also be activities at Canalside all weekend. You can grab food from Clinton's Dish, take a ride on the Buffalo Heritage Carousel, visit the Longshed, and go on one of the Buffalo Boat Tours. You can find more information here.

Celebrate Spring Carnival with Hammerl Amusements at Eastern Hills Mall

Hammerl Amusements will host its first of two weekends of its Celebrate Spring Carnival from Friday to Sunday. It will take place at the Eastern Hills Mall in front of JCPenney. There will be on-price ride specials, games and food vendors. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Porchfest 2023

Buffalo Porchfest will take place Saturday in the Elmwood Village from noon to 4 p.m. The Elmwood Village Association is partnering with WBFO The Bridge for the event which began in 2013 and is now a WNY favorite. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bisons wrap up the team's homestand at Sahlen Field

The Buffalo Bisons will wrap up the team's 12-game homestand at Sahlen Field this weekend with games against the Rochester Red Wings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Through the first nine games of the homestand, the Bisons are 7-2. Friday is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, Saturday is Armed Forces Day and Sunday is Princess Day. You can find more information here.

Boom Days Buffalo

Boom Days Buffalo will take place on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Silo City. It is an annual celebration of spring marking the removal of the ice boom. There will be family-friendly events throughout the day. You can find more information here.

Full Circle Fest at Knox Farm State Park

Full Circle Fest will take place on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Knox Farm State Park. "To celebrate American Craft Beer Week, 42 North will host its 6th installment of Full Circle Festival at the historic Stables at Knox Farm. This festival celebrates the sustainability of the region's craft beverage industry with live music, a pig roast, and, of course, sampling of some of the craft producers' latest creations," its event page says. You can find more information here.