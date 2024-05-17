7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: May 17 - May 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend, I've got seven things you can do right here in Western New York.

West Side Art Bash

Calling all artists to the West Side Art Bash. The free community art event is open to all ages on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stop by the West Side Community Services for dance classes, theater workshops, art projects, and more! Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the event. You can find a registration form and more information on the West Side Art Bash online here.

Hamburg Music Festival

The Hamburg Music Festival will be making some noise this weekend. More than 30 local bands are set to perform at and around Memorial Park in Hamburg from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. "Hamburg Music Festival, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals, schools, and organizations doing real and actionable good in our community," its website says. Tickets are available online starting at about $25. On-site parking will be available at Hamburg Moose Lodge. You can find more information on the Hamburg Music Festival online here.

Buffalo Porchfest

The live music continues at Buffalo Porchfest from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Along the Elmwood Village, you will find local bands, food, a Ferris wheel, and plenty of photo opportunities. Admission is free and parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on Buffalo Porchfest online here.

Boom Days Buffalo

Celebrate the season with the removal of the ice boom. Boom Days Buffalo will take place Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Silo City. The family-friendly event will include activities for kids, live music, and fireworks! Tickets are available online and start at $40 for adults and $5 for children. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on Boom Days Buffalo online here.

Niagara Pride 5K + Health and Wellness Fair

Pride Month is approaching, but we are celebrating a bit early. Niagara Pride is kicking things off with a 5K and Health and Wellness Fair. Both events are happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SUNY Niagara. The 5K is open to anyone, whether you want to walk or run. After you cross the finish line, you can explore different local vendors and LGBTQ+ services. Registration for the 5K costs $35 for adults and $17.50 for students under 18 and seniors over 55. On-site parking will be available. You can find a registration form and more information on the Niagara Pride 5K + Health and Wellness Fair online here.

Party in the Plaza

The Buffalo Bandits are gearing up for Game 2 of the NLL finals. But before that, the team will host a Party in the Plaza. The party starts Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. outside the KeyBank Center at Alumni Plaza. Pre-game festivities include live music, food, outdoor activities, glitter tattoos, and face painting for the big matchup. Admission is free and parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on the Party in the Plaza online here.

Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game

The Buffalo Bills will trade in their footballs for softballs at the annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game. Your favorite Bills players will battle it out on the diamond for charity on Sunday at Sahlen Field. The first pitch is set for 2 p.m. Tickets are available online and start at $35. VIP tickets are available for $250 and Pregame On-Field Passes are $1,000. Proceeds benefit the Imagine for Youth Foundation. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the game. You can find more information on the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game online here.

Have a great weekend!