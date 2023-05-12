7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: May 12 - May 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there is plenty happening across Western New York.

Buffalo Bandits host game 1 of the NLL Eastern Conference Finals at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Bandits will host game 1 of the NLL Eastern Conference Finals on Friday against the Toronto Rock. It is a best-of-three series, with game 1 faceoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The two teams played each other three times during the regular season and the Bandits won twice. The Bandits finished the regular season with a record of 14-4, good for first place in the East, while the Rock finished 13-5, good for second in the East. You can find more information here.

One-Stop, Mom Shop at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The One-Stop, Mom Shop will take place at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a plant sale, vendors, sip & paint, a bubble bar, and more. You can find more information here.

Holland Tulip Festival

The Holland Tulip Festival, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Holland, began Thursday and continues through Saturday. There are several events/activities scheduled for each day. You can find more information here.

Elmwood Village Farmers Market kicks off

The Elmwood Village Farmers Market kicks off for the season on Saturday at 8 a.m. and will run every Saturday, rain or shine, until November. "43 weekly local vendors will be set-up this season on the portion of Bidwell Parkway that runs from Elmwood to West Delavan. Of these 43, we our proud to say that 27 are farmers or agricultural producers as we are very focused on supporting our local growers," a Facebook post says. You can find more information here.

World's Largest Yard Sale at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

The World's Largest Yard Sale kicked off at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Friday and continues on Saturday. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the event center. You can find more information here.

Brooks & Dunn at the KeyBank Center

Brooks & Dunn will bring the REBOOT 2023 Tour to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on Saturday. Special Guest Scotty McCreery will also be performing. You can find more information here.

ESW Brawlfest at Buffalo RiverWorks

Are you looking to enjoy some local independent pro wrestling? Empire State Wrestling's "Brawflest" will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks on Saturday. Brawlfest is highlighted by a matchup between current ESW Heavyweight Champion "The Remix" Kevin Bennett who will be taking on former WWE superstar Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder. You can find more information here and here.