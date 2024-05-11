7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: May 10 - May 12

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's finally Friday! Let's get you ready for the weekend with seven things you can do in Western New York.

Bidwell Parkway Farmer's Market Opening Day

We're kicking things off with an opening day celebration! The Bidwell Parkway Farmer's Market will feature plenty of fresh produce and more. The weekly market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through November 23. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the market. You can find more information and RSVP for the Bidwell Parkway Farmer's Market Opening Day online here.

Healthy Kids Day

Your little ones can join in on the fitness fun at the YMCA. Healthy Kids Day will include crafts, games, and even cooking demonstrations. You can check out the event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Independent Health, Lockport, Southtowns, and William-Emslie locations. Admission is free and on-site parking will be available. You can find more information on Healthy Kids Day online here.

Park Dunks for P.U.N.T.

Your kids can also show off their basketball skills at Park Dunks for P.U.N.T. Kids ages 7 to 14 are eligible to sign up for the basketball tournament. The game will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds benefit the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. You can also look forward to vendors, ice cream trucks, bounce houses, and a live DJ! Donations can be made in person or online. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on Park Dunks for P.U.N.T. online here.

The World's Largest Yard Sale

Don't miss a Western New York favorite! The World's Largest Yard Sale returns to the Hamburg Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. More than 100 local vendors will be at the event with tons of deals and steals. Admission costs $5 and children five and under are free. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on The World's Largest Yard Sale online here.

Elmwood Village Spring Block Party Boutique Crawl

Still looking for that perfect gift for mom? The Elmwood Village Spring Block Party Boutique Crawl has got you covered! More than 20 shops will be open with specials from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Plus, enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on the Elmwood Village Spring Block Party Boutique Crawl online here.

One-Stop, Mom Shop

Or you can celebrate Mother's Day at the Botanical Gardens! The One-Stop, Mom Shop will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Enjoy a mom-osa and food trucks, pose for a photo shoot, and pick out the perfect plant. Admission for adults costs $16.50, seniors (over 62) costs $15, students (over 13) costs $15, children (3 to 12) costs $9, and children two and under are free. On-site parking will be available adjacent to the Botanical Gardens or along South Park Avenue. You can find more information on the One-Stop, Mom Shop online here.

Mothers & More Weekend

Explore & More is back open this weekend! The museum is celebrating the caregivers in our lives from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. You can make cards and origami, learn all about bath bombs on Saturday, and stick around for some sweet samples on Sunday. Admission prices vary and will be available in person or online. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the museum. You can find more information on Mothers & More Weekend here.

Have a great weekend!