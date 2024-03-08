7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 8 – March 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Still looking for some weekend plans? Well, look no further. We've got seven things you can do in Western New York!

Buffalo Home Show

Whether you're a new homeowner or just looking to freshen up your space, the Buffalo Home Show has everything you need for your next project. The show will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Buffalo Convention Center. "With 300+ booths to explore and several unique feature displays to enjoy, this is a valuable event for all Buffalo homeowners," its website says. Plus, HGTV's Bryan Baeumler will take the stage for a presentation on Friday and Saturday. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $3 for children, and free for children under the age of five. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on the Buffalo Home Show here.

Artisan Market Off-Broadway

There's no need to hop all over for the perfect Easter treats. You can get all your eggs in one basket at the Artisan Market Off Broadway at McKinley Mall. "The market will run Saturdays and Sundays through Easter weekend (excluding Easter Sunday). Hours of operation on Saturdays are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, some vendors will also be open on Holy Thursday and Good Friday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.," its website says. The market will include more than 20 vendors, crafts, and plenty of food. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on the Artisan Market Off Broadway here.

Pierogi Fest

Pierogi Fest kicks off Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Terrace at Delaware Park. "Serving every variety of Pierogi you can think of as well as other fare like Polish beer, vodkas, pastries, soups, sausages, and more," its website says. Plus, enjoy live music from Captain Tom & The Hooligans. General Admission starts at $25 and VIP starts at $55. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on Pierogi Fest online here.

Winter Carnival

I know you've been enjoying that sunshine but we're taking you back to the snow for the Winter Carnival. It's happening Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Holiday Valley. "This year, the Winter Carnival is out of this world with a theme of Outer Space! Two fun-filled days of family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy," its website says. On Sunday at noon, it's the Mardi Gras costume parade with prizes. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on the Winter Carnival here.

Western New York Sport & Travel Expo

The Western New York Sport & Travel Expo is back at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The expo will run Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Come check out the exhibitors from the hunting, fishing, and outdoor industry. Bring the kids to fish in the live trout pond, enjoy retriever training demos and much more," its website says. Admission costs $9 online and $10 at the door. Children under the age of 10 are free. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on the Western New York Sport & Travel Expo here.

Kids Day

Grab your family for Kids Day at the Botanical Gardens. Admission is free for children under the age of 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Complete a scavenger hunt throughout the greenhouses for a prize! "E-TICKETS are strongly recommended for all visitors for this event. Walk-ins may be turned away if our visitor capacity has been met," its website says. Parking will be available adjacent to the Botanical Gardens or on the South Park Ring Road. You can find more information on Kids Day here.

Zach Bryan's The Quittin Time Tour

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Zach Bryan is bringing The Quittin Time Tour to the KeyBank Center. He is set to take the stage Sunday at 7 p.m. with special guests The Middle East and Levi Turner. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on Zach Bryan's The Quittin Time Tour here.

Have a great weekend!