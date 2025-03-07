7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 7 - March 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're "springing forward" this weekend by checking out seven things you can do in Western New York.
- Buffalo Home Show at the Buffalo Convention Center
- WNY Sports & Travel Expo at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg
- Science After Hours: Stones & Bones at the Buffalo Museum of Science
- Niagara Anime-Fest at the Sheraton Niagara Falls
- Mardi Gras Weekend in Ellicottville
- IceCycle at Buffalo RiverWorks
- Earth-Spirit Expo at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg
You can find more information about these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.