7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 3 - March 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here are 7 things taking place across the region.

Ice at Canalside extends season and offers free skating

The Buffalo Waterfront announced that the ice skating season that usually wraps up on March 1 has been extended and free skating will be offered Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “It is no secret that we have had a rough winter, but with the weather cooperating this week, we feel we can give everyone one more weekend at the Ice. As thank you to our customers, skate admission, rental and curling will be free the entire weekend sponsored by our official health and wellness partner, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY," said Lauren Moloney-Ford, General Manager, Buffalo Waterfront. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Sabres take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Sabres continue their playoff push as they return home to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center Saturday. The team says the first 5,000 kids at the game will receive a Tage Thompson growth chart. Puck drop is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Home Show at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

The Buffalo Home Show kicks off at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Friday and continues through Sunday. "The Buffalo Home Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals," its website says. You can find more information here.

Orchid Show and Orchids After Dark at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The Orchid Show will take place Saturday and Sunday and Orchids After Dark will take place Friday and Saturday at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. You can find more information here.

Science After Hours: Reality Bytes at the Buffalo Museum of Science

The Buffalo Museum of Science will host Science After Hours: Reality Bytes Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. "Get ready for an adults-only night featuring the Reinventing Reality exhibit and access to all four floors of the Museum! Grab a beverage from the cash bar before learning about the science behind virtual reality with our community partners and checking out the exhibit in an adults-only atmosphere," its website says. You can find more information here.

Cavalcade of Cars at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

The Cavalcade of Cars will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. It will feature rods, customs, classics, race-prepared motorcycles and auto-related vendors. You can find more information here.