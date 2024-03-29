7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 29 - March 31

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for something to do over Easter weekend? Check out these seven events happening in Western New York! From all of us at 7 News, have a happy Easter!

SEAster at the Aquarium of Niagara

The Aquarium of Niagara will host its SEAster event Friday through Sunday. The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. each day. "Bring the family to search for colorful eggs hidden within our exhibits and enjoy special daily activities, all included with admission," its website says. General admission ticket prices vary by age. Parking is handled by Premium Parking and is $5 for average-sized vehicles and $20 for buses/RV/campers, it is FREE for members. It can be paid via your phone or by using the payment stations in the parking lot. You can find more information here.

Botanical Bunny Days at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens will host Botanical Bunny Days on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. This event takes place in conjunction with its Spring Flower exhibit. "Take in the sights and smells of the gorgeous blooming bulbs and say hello to our Botanical Bunny," its website says. Ticket prices vary. Parking is free in the lot located adjacent to the Botanical Gardens or on the South Park Ring Road. You can find more information here.

Polonia: Pils, Pierogi, and Polka presented by Flying Bison Brewing Company

Flying Bison Brewing Company will present Polonia: Pils, Pierogi, and Polka on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the brewery located at 840 Seneca Street in Buffalo. "Get ready to indulge in delicious pierogis while sipping on refreshing pilsners from the local brewery. And don't forget to bring your dancing shoes because we'll be grooving to lively polka music all night long," the Facebook event page says. Tickets are available for $28.52. Parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bisons host "Opening Weekend" festivities

The Buffalo Bisons start the season on Friday and the team has festivities planned on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's game and Sunday's game will be "Kids Cheer FREE" games, which means all kids 14 and under get a free game ticket at the box office with the purchase of an adult ticket. The team said both games will also feature a pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet with Buster, Chip and the WCC Racers and an in-game Easter Egg Hunt. Sunday's game will also feature the postgame "Kids Run the Bases," presented by Platter's Chocolates. You can find more information here.

Easter EGG-stravaganza at Martinsville Grove and the NTAA fields

An Easter EGG-stravaganza will take place at Martinsville Grove and the NTAA fields located at 1241 Strad Avenue, North Tonawanda on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers say the event is geared for kids ages 12 and under. There will be an egg hunt, craft fair, food vendors, Easter bunny meet and greet, and more. You can find more information here.

Easter Egg Hunt at Adams Fire Company Fire Hall

An Easter Egg Hunt presented by Niagara Downunder will take place at Adams Fire Company Fire Hall located at 7113 Nash Road, North Tonawanda on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Organizers say the event will feature the egg hunt, Easter bunny, petting zoo, arts and crafts and more. You can find more information here.