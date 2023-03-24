7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 24 - March 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here are 7 things taking place in Western New York.

Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park opens for season

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park will open for the season on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. U.S Coast Guard Chief Mario Roy will be honored as the first official visitor of the season. The naval park said chief Roy was part of the Coast Guard response to the partial sinking incident of USS The Sullivans in April 2022 and then began volunteering after the incident. "He has become a great asset to the Naval Park, assisting with numerous projects including the restoration of the Admiral’s quarters on USS Little Rock and fixing display lights on USS Croaker," a release says. You can find more information here.

Mothertime Marketplace at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

Mothertime Marketplace is described as Western New York's largest and longest-running family consignment pop-up sale and it begins Thursday and continues through Sunday at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. "We have thousands of items for your family at up to 85% below typical retail prices all under one roof! Don't waste time driving store to store or yard to yard when you can find everything your family needs at Mothertime Marketplace," the event page says. You can find more information here.

Springtime in the Country at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

In addition to the Mothertime Marketplace, Springtime in the Country is also set to take place at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg this weekend. It will take place Friday through Sunday with different hours each day. "Springtime in the Country Artisan Market welcomes nearly 300 preferential artisans from across the nation with products including garden art, metal works, women’s fashion, original wall art, custom furniture, designer jewelry, home décor, spa quality bath and beauty products, gourmet foods, children’s toys, pottery and so much more," the event page says. You can find more information here.

2023 Buffalo Motorama

The 2023 Buffalo Motorama is set to take place at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Friday through Sunday. "The show features a wide variety of vehicles ranging from original, modified, race, and full custom. to Hot rods, classics, pro street, and unrestored," its website says. You can find more information here.

Blake Shelton's "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour" at KeyBank Center

Blake Shelton and special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will take to the stage at KeyBank Center on Saturday. This is the final stop of the tour that began in February and stopped in more than a dozen cities. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Sabres take on the New Jersey Devils at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Sabres will hit the ice at KeyBank Center on Friday to take on the New Jersey Devils. This is one of the five final home games of the regular season for the Sabres. You can find more information here.