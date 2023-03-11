7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 10 - March 12

Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center

After the Bandits takeover KeyBank Center on Friday, the Buffalo Sabres will take it over on Saturday and face off against the New York Rangers with puck drop scheduled for 5 p.m. The Sabres will look to continue the push toward the playoffs as they are currently just on the outside looking in. You can find more information here.

Buffalo's 45th Shamrock Run

The Old First Ward Community Association will host the 45th Shamrock Run Saturday. Around 4,600 runners are expected to take part in the 8K. Proceeds go to the Old First Ward Community Association. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bisons to host a free 'Spring Training Carnival' at The Powerhouse

The Buffalo Bisons will host a free 'Spring Training Carnival' at The Powerhouse on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be kids games and activities, treats, and special offers "to get fans ready for the return of Bisons Baseball to Buffalo this year." You can find more information here.

WNY Sport & Travel Expo at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

The WNY Sport & Travel Expo will take place at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg from Friday to Sunday. "Come check out the exhibitors from the hunting, fishing, and outdoor industry. There is something for everyone at this show, whether you are looking to book the hunt of your dreams, purchase new fishing gear, or just have a great time with your family," its website says. You can find more information here.

'Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisan Market'

The "Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisan Market" kicks off March 11 through April 9 at the Eastern Hills Mall located at 4545 Transit Road in Williamsville. Vendors are gearing up for another pre-Easter rush as Western New Yorkers buy staples including Babcias and Keeping Traditions Pierogi, Malczewski's Butter Lamb, Broadway Market Famous Horseradish, Weber's Mustard and more. You can find more information on the market including dates and times here.

Ellicottville's Mardi Gras Weekend 2023

Ellicottville will host its Mardi Gras Weekend from Friday to Sunday. "An event that invites both locals and visitors to put their creative minds to work in preparation for the biggest party of ski season. An event that encourages individuals and groups to choose their theme, plan their costumes, and parade through Ellicottville’s business district, while spectators line the streets, cheering for their favorites," its website says. There are events planned each day. You can find more information here.