7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 9 - June 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, there is plenty happening across Western New York.

Allentown Art Festival

The 66th annual Allentown Art Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Delaware Avenue from North Street to W. Tupper Street. "We once again extend a warm welcome as we gather in downtown Buffalo’s historic Allentown neighborhood to celebrate the visual arts. The charm of Allentown, the uniqueness and quality of the arts and crafts, and Buffalo’s gorgeous June weather combine to make this an exciting, memorable, and just plain fun weekend," a post on the festival's Facebook says. The festival is free to attend and street parking is available throughout the Allentown neighborhood. You can find more information here.

University United Festival

The 9th annual University United Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at the University at Buffalo South Campus Rotary Field. The weekend of events will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday with a parade that will begin on Bailey Avenue starting at Westminster and conclude at Bailey and Winspear. "We're excited to bring the food, fun, music and entertainment back to the University District in Buffalo, NY this year. We hope you'll join us as we bring our community together for a weekend of entertainment, delicious local food, and community education," its website says. The festival is free to attend and general parking is available at the Sherman and Diefendorf lots. Shuttle parking is available at the Michael/Faber lot, Townsend lot, and Parker lot. You can find more information here.

East Aurora Music Festival

The East Aurora Music Festival will take place Saturday beginning at 1:30 p.m. at 15 venues, with 50 bands, 100 hours of music, 250 musicians, food trucks, and more. Presale general admission is available online for $20 through June 9. The day of general admission is $30. You can find ticket information here. Street parking is available throughout the village of East Aurora, you can find parking information here. For further information, visit the festival's website here.

Hertel Alley Mural Fest

The Hertel Alley Mural Fest will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hertel Alley runs behind businesses and buildings that stretch between 1225 and 1301 Hertel Avenue. "Mural Fest will feature live-painting, music, and other arts activities and become an exciting North Buffalo addition to WNY’s festival season," its website says. The event is free to attend and street parking is available throughout the surrounding neighborhood. You can find more information here.

World Ocean Day Celebration at Aquarium of Niagara

The World Ocean Day Celebration at Aquarium of Niagara began Thursday and continues through Sunday. "Come explore the Aquarium and discover how you can make a difference for the blue planet. Scour for scavenger hunt clues, turn an old t-shirt into something new, and learn the impacts of humans on aquatic habitats," its website says. In addition, there will be coral fragging demonstrations, digital games about threatened species, and interactions with ocean artifacts. All activities are included with general admission. Parking is handled by Premium Parking and is $5 for average-sized vehicles and $20 for buses/RV/campers, it is FREE for members. It can be paid via your phone or by using the payment stations in the parking lot. You can find more information here.

Family Fun Day at Larkin Square

Family Fun Day at Larkin Square will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. "Enjoy a day of Free Family Fun in Larkin Square. Geared to kids in pre K – grade 8, all ages welcome," its website says. The event is free and parking is also free. There are several lots located in the area of Larkin Square, you can find parking information here. You can find more information about the event here.