7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 7 - June 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 7 things you can do in Western New York!

Allentown Art Festival

The 67th Allentown Art Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. "We have something for everyone, from stunning ceramics, paintings, and photography to unique jewelry, sculptures, and more. Take a stroll through our festival and you will discover the most talented artists and most unique creations you'll find anywhere," its website says. The festival takes place on Delaware Avenue from North Street to West Tupper. You can find more information here.

East Aurora Music Fest

The East Aurora Music Fest will take place on Saturday throughout East Aurora. "Join us at 15 venues, with 50 bands, 100 hours of music, 250 musicians, food trucks and more as we rock around the clock to benefit our local non-profit organizations," its website says. You can find more information here.

Chalkfest Buffalo

Chalkfest Buffalo will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks. It is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. on both days. Chalk art will be inside the grain elevators and under the zip lines. There will be cash prizes, vendors and more. You can find more information here.

Albion Strawberry Festival

The Albion Strawberry Festival will take place on Friday and Saturday in Albion. There will be a food court, family fun center, craft booths, chicken BBQ, 5K/8K race, parade and more. You can find more information here.

New York State Yoga Fest

The New York State Yoga Fest will take place on Saturday at Letchworth State Park. There will be all-day yoga classes, local vendors, soul music and food, hikyoga classes, workshops and activities and more. You can find more information here.

Science After Hours: Camp Flashback

Science After Hours: Camp Flashback will take place on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Tifft Nature Preserve. The event is for those 21 and older. "Join staff from Tifft and the Buffalo Museum of Science for a leisurely evening of adult summer camp. Enjoy a drink from the cash bar in the Darling Education Center and take part in nostalgic camp crafts, activities, and fun," its website says. You can find more information here.