7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 30 - July 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are plenty of events taking place across Western New York if you're looking to get out this Fourth of July weekend.

Fourth of July carnival at the Great Pumpkin Farm

A Fourth of July carnival will take place at the Great Pumpkin Farm from Friday to Sunday. The carnival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. each day and general admission will be $10 per person which includes one free ride pass. Admission with a wristband is $25 and includes all rides. Those two and under are free but will need a wristband. You can purchase all tickets at the Great Pumpkin Farm box office. Parking will be available on-site. You can find more information here.

The Big Bounce America "World's Biggest Bounce House" at the Eastern Hills Mall

If you missed it last weekend, the Big Bounce America will bring the "World's Biggest Bounce House" to the Eastern Hills Mall Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Organizers say the bounce house stands 32 feet tall and covers an area of over 16,000 square feet. There are giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops inside. In addition, there is a resident DJ that plays music and hosts games and competitions. There are different sessions that are based on age groups: toddlers, juniors, bigger kids, and adults. Ticket prices vary per age group but start at $22 for toddlers, $35 for juniors and bigger kids, and $41 for adults. Parking will be available in the mall parking lot. You can find more information here.

Ellicottville Summer Music Festival

The Ellicottville Summer Music Festival will take place from Friday to Sunday. It will include live music and events/activities throughout the village each day. Ticket prices vary and parking will be available throughout the village. You can find more information here.

Fourth of July Weekend on Old Falls Street

You can celebrate Fourth of July Weekend on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls. Beginning Saturday and continuing through Tuesday there will be food vendors, live music, and entertainment. The festivities are free to attend and parking is available throughout the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Outdoor Rec Fest at Letchworth State Park

Outdoor Rec Fest will take place at Letchworth State Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the Humphrey Nature Center between the Visitor Center and Inspiration Point. "Have you always wondered what it’s like to fly in a hot air balloon, whitewater raft, ride a horse, downhill ski, track with hounds, ride an adaptive bike, or master an orienteering course, but you don’t know where to start? Outdoor Rec Fest at Letchworth State Park is your chance to learn from the local experts," its website says. There will be 25 activity leaders from local businesses, organizations, and agencies that you can learn from. You can find more information here.

Nickel City Comic Con

Nickel City Comic Con will take place from Friday to Sunday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. "Imagine a room filled with the world’s greatest Super Heroes, movie & television characters, and yes, even the Villains. A giant space where this world and the world of fantasy collide – that’s Nickel City Con. NCC is Upstate NY’s Largest Pop Culture and Comic Book Convention," its website says. Ticket prices vary and parking is available throughout Downtown Buffalo. You can find more information here.