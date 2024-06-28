7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 28 - June 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From food festivals to pop culture conventions, we've got seven things you can do this weekend in Western New York!

Explore & More’s 5th Birthday Celebration

Explore & More’s 5th Birthday Celebration kicked off on Wednesday and continues through Sunday. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. "Enjoy birthday activities in our studio spaces, including birthday crown and cupcake Crafts, a scavenger hunt presented by Chef’s Restaurant where kids can win a prize upon completion, and all 5-year-olds will receive free admission," its website says. You can find more information here.

Garden Art Sale at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The Garden Art Sale at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens will take place on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday it runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday it runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Does your garden crave a touch of unique, handcrafted beauty? Explore more than 80 vendors showcasing nature-inspired creations and garden-worthy masterpieces – sculptures, metalwork, paintings, woodwork, architectural remnants, found art, ceramics, planters, and beyond," its website says. You can find more information here.

Taste of Diversity Festival

The Taste of Diversity Festival will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Grant Street at Lafayette. "The Taste of Diversity is a joyful celebration of the diversity of Buffalo and Buffalo’s west side featuring food, music, and art," its website says. You can find more information here.

Nickel City Comic Con

Nickel City Comic Con began on Friday and continues through Sunday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. "Featuring more than 150,000 square feet of vendors, exhibitors, attractions, displays, cosplay, celebrities, artists and so much more," the Facebook event page says. You can find more information here.

Roycroft Summer Festival

The Roycroft Summer Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Classic Rink on Riley Street in East Aurora. It will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on. Sunday. "Visitors to the Festival will experience fine art in wood, metal, fabric, jewelry, clay, glass, book arts, prints, drawing, painting, and photography. The work is created by fine artists and craftspeople, many of whom have gone through a rigorous jurying process," the Facebook event page says. You can find more information here.

Kick-Off Summer at the Splash Pad at Ralph Wilson Park

The Kick-Off Summer at the Splash Pad at Ralph Wilson Park event will take place on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. "We will have a giant foam party, the AKG art truck, a fire truck, airbrush tattoos, free ice cream from Chilly Billy’s, lots of activities, food, giveaways, and of course – the splash pad will be open," its website says. The event is free and open to all. You can find more information here.