BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether you're a fan of cars, comics or craft vendors, Western New York is packed with something for everyone this weekend!
- West Seneca Community Days
- Buffalo Artisans & Flea
- Nickel City Comic Con
- Buffalo Central Terminal Car Show
- Taste of Diversity
- West End Pig Roast
- Roycroft Campus Art & Antique Show
- South Buffalo Garden Walk + Springville-Concord Garden Walk
- Kenmore Porchfest
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 26 - June 28
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video above.