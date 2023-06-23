7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 23 - June 25

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is the first official weekend of summer and there are plenty of events taking place if you're looking to get out and enjoy it.

The Big Bounce America "World's Biggest Bounce House" at the Eastern Hills Mall

The Big Bounce America will bring the "World's Biggest Bounce House" to the Eastern Hills Mall beginning Saturday and continuing on select days through July 2. Organizers say the bounce house stands 32 feet tall and covers an area of over 16,000 square feet. There are giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops inside. In addition, there is a resident DJ that plays music and hosts games and competitions. There are different sessions that are based on age groups: toddlers, juniors, bigger kids, and adults. Ticket prices vary per age group but start at $22 for toddlers, $35 for juniors and bigger kids, and $41 for adults. Parking will be available in the mall parking lot. You can find more information here.

Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights at the Buffalo Zoo

Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights began at the Buffalo Zoo on Wednesday and continues on select days through August 20. "Named the most popular WNY event of 2022, Zoomagination is a must-see summer attraction. Packed with an all-new lineup of lanterns, guests will immerse themselves in the larger-than-life displays of beautiful florals, curious creatures from under the sea, and breathtaking landmarks from around the world," a release says. Tickets are $15.95 for those ages 2 to 12 and $19.95 for those ages 13 and older. Kids 23 months and younger are free. Paid parking will be available in the zoo parking lot or you can find free street parking in the neighborhood around the zoo. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Artisans and Flea

Step Out Buffalo presents the Buffalo Artisans and Flea event that will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the 500 Seneca Lot on Seneca Street. "Featured vendors will offer new + vintage collections including home goods, art, apparel, candles, jewelry, Buffalo goodies, accessories, specialty food & drink, paper goods, wellness, beauty and spa products, art, craft booze, gifts and more," its website says. Tickets are $5 presale or at the door. Parking will be available in the 500 Seneca lots or on the surrounding streets. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Waterfront kicks off the start of summer at Outer Harbor and Canalside

The Buffalo Waterfront will kick off the start of summer with a series of events at the Outer Harbor and Canalside. The fun begins on Friday with Family FriYay, "Family FriYay! will feature Free Play Friday activities with Explore & More, a kids activity zone sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, interactive boat building with the Buffalo Maritime Center at the Longshed and ice cream specials at Clinton’s Dish. Plus, for each adult ticket purchased for Buffalo Heritage Carousel, one child rides free," a release says. Family FriYay will continue weekly through August 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the NYS Craft Brewers Festival will take place Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Canalside and the SABAH Kickstock will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wilkeson Pointe. You can visit the Outer Harbor and Canalside for free but to attend certain events or participate in certain activities you may have to pay a fee. Parking is available throughout Outer Harbor and Canalside. You can find more information here.

Taste of Country 2023 at Sahlen Field

The 2023 Taste of Country, presented by 106.5 WYRK and Toyota, will take place at Sahlen Field on Friday. Gates open at 4 p.m., music begins at 5:30 p.m. and the show concludes around 11:30 p.m. It will feature Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Big & Rich, Michael Ray, and TOC Riser Danny Minogue. Tickets are still on sale and paid parking will be available in the area around the field. You can find more information here.

Taste of Diversity Festival

The Taste of Diversity Festival will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grant Street and Lafayette Avenue in Buffalo. "The Taste of Diversity is an annual festival that takes place in the heart of Buffalo’s west side. It features food, live music and dance that represents Western New York’s many ethnic and cultural communities and groups. Since its inception, the festival has been a grassroots effort and continues to be managed by members of the community," its website says. It is free to attend and parking will be available in the surrounding neighborhood. You can find more information here.