7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 21 - June 23

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're kicking off the first official weekend of summer with seven things you can do in Western New York!

Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights

When the sun goes down, the Buffalo Zoo lights up at Zoomagination. The festival of lanterns and lights opens Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and runs through September 22. You can expect the zoo to be filled with a new lineup of lanterns, performances, food and drink specials, and vendors. General admission for adults (13 and up) costs $19.95 online, children (2 to 12) costs $15.95 online, and children 23 months and under are free. On-site parking is available. You can find more information on Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights online here.

West Seneca Community Days 50th Anniversary

Don't miss the 50th anniversary of West Seneca Community Days. It's happening Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday from noon to midnight at Veterans Memorial Park. The celebration includes a beer tent, contests, and fireworks. Plus, check out rides on Thursday and Friday for $25 and Saturday for $30. On-site parking is available. You can find more information on West Seneca Community Day's 50th Anniversary online here.

Step Out Buffalo's Artisans & Flea

Shop until you drop at Step Out Buffalo's Artisans & Flea. The market is open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 500 Seneca Street parking lot in Buffalo. Local vendors are showcasing items like clothing, jewelry, and home goods. And food trucks are on-site for a bite to eat or a specialty drink. Step Out Buffalo is collecting clothing donations for Hearts for the Homeless. Those items can be dropped off at the main entrance. General admission for adults costs $5 and children five and under are free. You can find more information on Step Out Buffalo's Artisans & Flea online here.

Wizard Fest

Get ready for a magical night at Wizard Fest. Mohawk Place in Buffalo is hosting the festival from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Grab your costumes and enjoy buttery brews or put your knowledge to the test in trivia tournaments. General admission costs $20 and VIP costs $75. Parking is available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the festival. You can find more information on Wizard Fest online here.

Kenmore Porchfest

Kenmore Porchfest is making some noise this weekend. The live music returns Sunday at 11 a.m. More than 100 bands are set to perform throughout the Village of Kenmore. It's free to attend, host, or play at Kenmore Porchfest. Parking is available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the village. You can find more information on Kenmore Porchfest online here.

New York State Craft Brewers Festival

Calling all craft beer enthusiasts to Canalside in Buffalo. The New York State Craft Brewers Festival is back from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The 21+ festival features more than 50 breweries. In addition, you can meet professionals, explore vendors, and even watch live wrestling. General admission costs $45 online and $55 at the gate. General admission PLUS costs $65 online. Parking is available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the festival. You can find more information on the New York State Craft Brewers Festival online here.

A Bite of Lackawanna

And save room for a Bite of Lackawanna. The food and music festival is happening along Ridge Road from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Put your taste buds to the test at 15 restaurants. Or stick around for the kid's zone, DJ, and fireworks. All ages are welcome at the free event. Parking is available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the festival. You can find more information on a Bite of Lackawanna online here.

Have a safe weekend!