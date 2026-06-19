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7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 19 - June 21

From farmers markets to classic carnivals, and a little something special for Dad. Here's how you can kick off the first official weekend of summer here in Western New York!
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 19 - June 21
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From farmers markets to classic carnivals, and a little something special for Dad. Here's how you can kick off the first official weekend of summer here in Western New York!

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 19 - June 21

You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video above.

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