BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From farmers markets to classic carnivals, and a little something special for Dad. Here's how you can kick off the first official weekend of summer here in Western New York!
- Summer Carnival
- Discover Kenmore
- Fairy House Festival
- Oliver Street Pride Festival
- Lewiston GardenFest
- Kenmore Farmer’s Market
- Dad Fest
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 19 - June 21
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video above.