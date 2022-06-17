7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 17 - June 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several family-friendly events are scheduled to take place all throughout the Western New York region this weekend.

Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo

The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The festival will feature a parade, entertainment, vendors and activities. "The Festival commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when freedom became reality to all enslaved African Americans; and recognizes the continued quest, of Black people, to remain free, while celebrating the rich history, culture, and achievements of the African American experience," a release says. 7 News will share a live stream of the parade on Saturday morning. You can find more information here.

Lewiston GardenFest

The Lewiston GardenFest will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Center Street in Lewiston. The event is free to attend and will include vendors, open gardens, a container garden contest and demonstrations. You can find more information here.

10th Annual Hope Chest Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival

The 10th Annual Hope Chest Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks Saturday.

"Activities include a Basket Raffle, 50/50 Raffles, Merchandise, Children’s Area, Best Costume and Best T-Shirt Contests, Vendor Tables, racing, and much more," its event page says. You can find more information here.

Kenmore Days 2022

Kenmore Days 2022 will take place Friday through Sunday. "Kenmore Days is the longest-running community event in Kenmore. It started in the 1970s, when the Kenmore Merchants Association sold tickets to Crystal Beach, Canada. Later, the event moved to the Village," its website says. You can find more information and a schedule of the events for the weekend here.

Strawberry Moon Festival

The Strawberry Moon Festival will take place at Artpark Saturday. The festival "celebrates the indigenous cultures of the Niagara region through storytelling, music, dance, and arts & crafts," its website says. You can find more information here.

Niagara GorgeFest

The Niagara GorgeFest will be held Saturday at Whirlpool State Park. "There will be tours, hikes, and other activities for the entire family. Each participating organization will staff a table with lots of fun ways for you and your families to participate and learn about the Niagara Gorge and its amazing wildlife, natural environment, geological and cultural history, and more," its website says. You can find more information here.