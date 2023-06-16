7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 16 - June 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It has been a rainy and gloomy week across Western New York but it looks like the weekend will be warm and dry. If you're looking to get out, there is plenty happening across the region.

Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo

The 48th consecutive Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The festival will feature a parade, entertainment, vendors and activities. "Juneteenth Festival, Inc. exists exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. Staffed mostly by volunteers, our mission is to actively preserve and promote the broad spectrum of African American Heritage through educational and cultural activities that will benefit the community as a whole. Juneteenth Festival, Inc. partners with existing organizations with similar community-based objectives to help achieve our mission," its website says. The festival is free to attend and street parking is available throughout the surrounding neighborhood. You can find more information here.

Buffalo River Fest

Buffalo River Fest will take place Friday to Sunday at Buffalo River Fest Park which is located at 249 Ohio Street in Buffalo. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. "The event will feature E.M.Cotter Fireboat rides, Waterfront Memories Museum Heritage tent photo and memorabilia display, “I Got It” bingo, Kids Zone, Artisan market hosted by Holiday Market, live entertainment, and food and refreshments and a Father’s Day Kids Fishing Contest sponsored by InTomes Technical Services," a release says. The festival is free to attend and street parking is available throughout the surrounding neighborhood. You can find more information here.

Lewiston GardenFest

The Lewiston GardenFest will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Center Street in Lewiston. It will include vendors, open gardens, a container garden contest and demonstrations. The festival is free to attend and street parking is available throughout the surrounding neighborhood. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival

The Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival will take place on Saturday from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Buffalo RiverWorks. "See the majestic sport of Dragon Boat Racing at the Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival® Join us for a day of dragon boat racing and fun-filled activities for the whole family," its website says. The event is free to attend and Buffalo RiverWorks has its own parking lot. You can find more information here.

Party on the Portico

Party on the Portico is a summer concert series at the Buffalo History Museum and it kicks off on Friday with a performance by Sunday Reign and tuesday nite. The event will take place overlooking Mirror Lake from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is for those 21 and older. Tickets are $15 or $5 for Buffalo History Museum members. Organizers say there will be free snacks, cash bar, raffles, and more. The museum offers free parking in its parking lot. Party on the Portico will also take place July 21 and August 18. You can find more information here.

3rd Annual Oliver Street Pride Fest

The 3rd Annual Oliver Street Pride Fest will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda. "In honor of Pride Month, we are hosting a family-friendly event filled with informational booths and up to 70 vendors," the Facebook event page says. The festival is free to attend and street parking is available throughout the surrounding neighborhood. You can find more information here.