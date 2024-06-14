7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 14 - June 16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend here are 7 things you can do in Western New York!

Buffalo's Juneteenth Parade and Festival

Buffalo Juneteenth Parade will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. The streets near Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park will come alive with the vibrant sights and sounds of the annual parade. 7 WKBW will live-stream the parade. You can watch the parade live on the 7 WKBW Facebook page, website, mobile app, and on your favorite streaming device. The stream will begin when the parade makes its way to our spot on the route. The celebration doesn't end there! The 49th annual Juneteenth Festival will take place inside MLK Park on Saturday and Sunday featuring food, live entertainment, and community vendors. You can find more information here and here.

Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival

The Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival will take place on Saturday at Buffalo RiverWorks. Races begin at 8:45 a.m. and organizers say teams represent local Western New York corporations, breast cancer survivors, police, firefighters, and other community organizations.

"With its beginnings in Southern China, dragon boating today is the fastest growing international team water sport and soon to be an Olympic event. Race festivals are held year-round at numerous locations around the world and now proudly in Buffalo, New York," its website says. There will also be a children's area, vendor booths, a 50/50 raffle and entertainment. You can find more information here.

Lewiston Gardenfest

Lewiston Gardenfest will take place on Saturday and Sunday on Center Street in Lewiston from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. "View beautiful open gardens, free to the public. Visit vendors on Center Street that have unique garden items and plants you do not find anywhere else. Learn something new at our Speakers' Series and enter our creative Container Garden Contest," its website says. You can find more information here.

Buffalo River Fest

Buffalo River Fest will take place on Sunday at Buffalo River Fest park beginning at 9 a.m. There will be fishing contests, a waterfront heritage tent, an E.M. Cotter Fireboat ride, a kid's zone, entertainment and more. You can find more information here.

Junior Jerry Jam

Junior Jerry Jam will take place on Sunday at the Buffalo Zoo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly Father's Day event will feature performances by Tsavo Highway and Tyler Westcott. There will also be animal encounters and food and refreshments. The event is included with your admission ticket to the zoo. You can find more information here.

Oliver Street Pride Fest 2024

Oliver Street Pride Fest 2024 will take place on Saturday at Heritage Park on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. "In honor of Pride Month, we are hosting a family-friendly event filled with informational booths and up to 70 vendors," the Facebook event page says. There will also be entertainment, face painting and more. You can find more information here.