7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 13-15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From cultural celebrations to live music legends — Western New York is packed with fun this weekend. Whether you’re looking for parades, art, fireworks, or shopping for Dad, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a roundup of seven events to check out:

1. Juneteenth Parade & Festival

Buffalo’s 50th annual Juneteenth celebration honors Black history, culture, and freedom with a two-day festival.

📍 Martin Luther King Jr. Park (Fillmore Ave & Best St.)

📅 June 14–15 | Parade starts at 10 a.m.

💸 FREE

Expect food, music, vendors, performances, and one of the city’s most meaningful annual events.

2. 68th Allentown Art Festival

A Buffalo classic! This outdoor festival transforms the historic Allentown neighborhood into an open-air art gallery featuring artists from around the region.

📍 Allentown neighborhood, Buffalo

📅 June 15–16 | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

🖼️ Come for handmade art, crafts, photography, and more.

3. Kenmore Days

A small-town favorite with big energy. Kenmore Days returns with carnival rides, live music, food vendors, a beer tent and fireworks on Saturday night!

📍 Mang Park, Village of Kenmore

📅 June 12–14

🎆 Don’t miss the fireworks finale Saturday!

4. Allen West Festival

Running alongside the Allentown Art Fest, this event spotlights local artists and craftspeople in the heart of the Allentown neighborhood.

📍 Allen Street, Buffalo

📅 June 14 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

📅 June 15 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hosted by the Allentown Association, this fest is all about community and creativity.

5. George Strait & Chris Stapleton at Highmark Stadium

Country fans, this one’s for you. George Strait, Chris Stapleton and special guest Parker McCollum take the stage for one epic night.

📍 Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

📅 Saturday, June 14

🎟️ Tickets are still available!

6. Father’s Day Market at Greenhouse Events Center

The "Dad Show" has been extended! Find the perfect last-minute gift while supporting local small businesses.

📍 700 East Robinson St., North Tonawanda

📅 June 13–15 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

💸 FREE admission

Look for Bills & Bandits gear, sweets, garden gifts and more.

7. Sensory Night at the Buffalo Museum of Science

A special night designed for comfort and fun. Explore exhibits with lowered sound levels, hands-on light & color activities, and quiet zones for those with sensory sensitivities.

📍 Buffalo Museum of Science

📅 Friday, June 13 | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

🎟️ Free for members | Space limited to 200 guests

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged!

