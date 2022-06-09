7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 10 - June 12

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place.

Allentown Art Festival

The 65th Allentown Art Festival is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The festival makes its return after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bisons Star Wars Night

The Buffalo Bisons will host the team's annual Star Wars Night on Saturday. The event returns after a nearly three-year absence. You can find more information here.

Dion Dawkins presents the 2nd annual ShnowVille Kickball Tournament

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins will host the 2nd annual ShnowVille Kickball Tournament Saturday. All proceeds benefit the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund following the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. You can find more information here.

Newfane Chalk Festival

The Newfane Chalk Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at Newfane Town Hall. Organizers say there will be 32 artists, vendors, food trucks and more. You can find more information here and here.

7th annual University United Festival

The 7th annual University United Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday. "The main goals of the festival are to bring the community together and provide resources. The University United Festival Committee wants everyone in the University District, from University Heights to Shoshone to Bailey, to come together as a community, build connections with others in the district and enjoy entertainment, delicious food and family-friendly activities," its website says. You can find more information here.

East Aurora Music Fest

The East Aurora Music Fest will take place Saturday. There will be 15 venues, with 50 bands, 100 hours of music, 250 musicians, food trucks and more. You can find more information here.