7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 8 - July 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of family-friendly events happening across Western New York.

Taste of Buffalo returns to Downtown Buffalo

The 39th annual Taste of Buffalo will be held Saturday and Sunday in Downtown Buffalo. The festival will be held on Delaware Avenue from Chippewa Street into Niagara Square. There will be 40 restaurants and food trucks, five New York State wineries, live music and more. You can find more information here.

Queen of Heaven Carnival

The annual Queen of Heaven Carnival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in West Seneca. Families can look forward to free admission, rides, live entertainment, food, beverages, and raffles.

You can find more information here.

Artpark Fairy House Festival

The Artpark Fairy House Festival will be held Saturday at Artpark from noon to 4 p.m. "Now in its 12th year, Artpark’s Fairy House Festival welcomes visitors of all ages to marvel at fairy house creations by professional and community artists. Interact with the whimsical and enchanting Artpark Fairies and roaming musicians outfitted in new costume creations by artist and designer Uta Bekaia of Tbilisi, Georgia," the event page says. You can find more information here.

Perry Chalk Art Festival

The Perry Chalk Art Festival will take place Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Downtown Perry. There will be chalk art, live music, entertainment and more. You can find more information here.

Resurgence to the Rescue!

Ten Lives Club, the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and Resurgence Brewing Company will come together to host "Resurgence to the Rescue!" on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The event will be held at Resurgence Brewing Company on Chicago Street. The winners of Buffalo’s Top Dog & Coolest Cat contest who will see their furry faces on a beer can will be announced during a pet-friendly celebration. "Last year we were able to raise more than $60,000 for both organizations and this year we are hoping to surpass that!" the event page says. You can find more information here.

Kids Day Weekend at Arcade & Attica Railroad

The Arcade & Attica Railroad will host Kids Day Weekend Saturday and Sunday. "Bring the kids to ride the train as they celebrate the end of another school year. Kids activities include bounce houses, face painting, a dunk tank and more! This day is all about them!" the event page says. You can find more information here.