Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News7 Things

Actions

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 31 - August 2

We're kicking off the first official weekend of August with seven things to do throughout Western New York.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 31 - August 2
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're kicking off the first official weekend of August with seven things to do throughout Western New York!

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 31 - August 2

You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video above.

apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app