BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're kicking off the first official weekend of August with seven things to do throughout Western New York!
- Lima Crossroads Festival
- Lebanese Festival
- Epic Bounce & Splash USA (now opening on August 6)
- Buffalo Irish Festival
- Pennies to Heaven
- Oliver Street Art Festival + Jack of All Trades — Fine Art + Craft Fair
- Hospice Gran Fondo + Rally for Hope Vendor and Raffle Basket Show
716 Celebrates: Stars, Stripes & Signers + Celebrate America 250 + Chautauqua County History Expo
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 31 - August 2
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video above.