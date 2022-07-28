7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 29 - July 31

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across the Western New York region as we head into the final weekend of July.

Garden Walk Buffalo

Garden Walk Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and organizers say it's America's largest garden tour. The event takes place rain or shine. "More than 300 creative and gracious gardeners are looking forward to seeing you again – or for the first time," a release says. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Irish Festival

The Buffalo Irish Festival will take place at the Outer Harbor Friday to Sunday. "Celebrate the best of Irish culture, Irish music, dance, and Irish history with us at this family friendly event," its website says. You can find more information here.

Polish American Arts Festival

The Polish American Arts Festival will take place at Cheektowaga Town Park on Harlem Road from Friday to Sunday. The festival is free and open to the public. It will include some of the biggest names in polka music, an expanded food court, vendor marketplace, beer garden, cooking and craft demos, lectures, ethnic dancers, and traditional Polish folk mass. You can find more information here.

18th Annual Queen City Jazz Festival

The 18th Annual Queen City Jazz Festival will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. The free festival, hosted by the Historic Colored Musicians Club,

will include live jazz music, food trucks, vendors and a 50/50 raffle. You can find more information here.

WEDI West Side Bazaar Bash

The WEDI West Side Bazaar Bash will be held Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 25 Grant Street. The event, a family-friendly street party, will include food, shopping, live music and more. You can find more information here.

Sidewalk Sale & Street Festival in East Aurora

The 53rd Annual Sidewalk Sale & Street Festival will take place in East Aurora Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street will be closed from Elm/Riley streets to Olean Street. There will be vendors, chalk walk murals, music and more. You can find more information here.