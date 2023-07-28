7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 28 - July 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is the last weekend of July and there is a lot happening in Western New York. Here are 7 things you can do!

Garden Walk Buffalo

Garden Walk Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the days and hours of the walk, there will be three headquarters where you can find free maps, purchase Garden Walk merchandise, make a donation, find restrooms, and ask volunteers any questions. The headquarters will be located at Canisius High School Field House — 1180 Delaware Avenue, St. Mark School — 399 Woodward Avenue, West Side Community Services — 161 Vermont Street. You can print a map online or find a map at several sponsor locations. The event is free and self-guided, no tickets are required. Parking will be available in the surrounding neighborhoods. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Irish Festival

The Buffalo Irish Festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Lakeside Lawn at Buffalo's Outer Harbor. Operated by the Buffalo Irish Center and the Irish Cultural and Folk-Art Association of WNY celebrates Irish culture, music, dance, and history. Tickets are on sale and range from $10 to $50. Admission is free for kids 16 and under. Organizers say there will be free parking in the attached lot. You can find more information here.

Cheektowaga Polish American Arts Festival

The Cheektowaga Polish American Arts Festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Cheektowaga Town Park. It celebrates Polish culture and cuisine. "An old-school vibe. Our free family-friendly environment offers something for everyone. "Authentic world-class music, delectable eastern European cuisine, beer and wine garden, sheltered dining areas, ongoing demonstrations and lectures, heritage bazaar marketplace and an artisan craft fair," its website says. The festival is free to attend and parking is available at the park. You can find more information here.

Chalkfest 2023

Chalkfest 2023 will take place Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. each day at Buffalo RiverWorks. Organizers say there will be chalk art inside the grain elevators and under the zip lines. There will be cash prizes, vendors, and more. It is a free event and free parking is available on-site. You can find more information here.

Touch a Truck hosted by Explore & More The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum

Explore & More The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum will host a Touch a Truck event on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Canalside. "Trucks, trucks & more trucks! Calling all little drivers and curious minds! Climb aboard, touch the steering wheels, honk horns and get up close and personal with a variety of vehicles at Explore & More’s signature Touch a Truck event," its website says. Organizers say there will be a quiet hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. so families can enjoy the event without engines or horns. The event is free to attend and parking is available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Genesee County Fair

The Genesee County Fair began on July 22 and continues through Saturday at the Genesee County Fairgrounds. A daily parking pass is $10 and includes admission to the grounds. You will need additional tickets for the midway and other events. There is a designated parking area at the fairgrounds. You can find more information here.