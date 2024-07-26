7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 26 - July 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From festivals to fairs and more fun, here are 7 things you can do in Western New York this weekend!

Buffalo Italian Heritage Festival

The Buffalo Italian Heritage Festival kicked off on Friday and continues through Sunday on Hertel Avenue. It runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. "Our festival on Hertel Avenue is in the heart of North Buffalo, which brings the sights sounds and aromas of Italy for three glorious days of July. Dozens of local vendors, will offer all the traditional Italian and Italian-American specialties we have all grown to love," its website says. There will also be entertainment, traditional Grape Stomping, Italian Mass, St. Anthony’s Procession, Sicilian Puppet Shows and crafts. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Irish Festival

The Buffalo Irish Festival kicked off on Friday and continues through Sunday at the Buffalo Outer Harbor. It runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. "The Buffalo Irish Festival will celebrate the best of Irish culture, music, dance, and history," its website says. You can find more information here.

Cheektowaga Polish American Arts Festival

The Cheektowaga Polish American Arts Festival kicked off on Friday and continues through Sunday at Cheektowaga Town Park. It runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. "The Cheektowaga Polish American Arts Festival has offered an annual opportunity for family and friends to gather and celebrate the richness of Polonia culture and cuisine. An old-school vibe. Our free family-friendly environment offers something for everyone. Authentic world-class music, delectable eastern European cuisine, beer and wine garden, sheltered dining areas, ongoing demonstrations and lectures, heritage bazaar marketplace and an artisan craft fair," its website says. You can find more information here.

Garden Walk Buffalo

Garden Walk Buffalo will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in neighborhoods throughout the City of Buffalo. "Just pick up a map and start touring! More than 300 creative and gracious gardeners are looking forward to seeing you again—or for the first time. Garden Walk Buffalo attracts visitors from around the U.S., Canada, and beyond. Tens of thousands of visitors visit beautiful Buffalo to enjoy the creativity and work of its best ambassadors—its gardeners," its website says. You can find more information here.

Genesee and Orleans County Fairs

The Genesee County Fair kicked off on July 20 and continues through Saturday on E Main Street Road in Batavia. The Orleans County Fair kicked off on July 22 and also continues through Saturday on State Route 31 in Albion. You can expect animals, amusement rides, food and more at each fair. You can find more information here and here.

WNY VegFest

WNY VegFest will take place on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion. There will be veg food, kids activities, vendors/exhibitors and more. "WNY Vegfest features world-renowned speakers, exhibitors, vendors, live music, delicious and healthy food, children’s activities, entertaining performances, and so much more! Our work is dedicated to educating, inspiring, and encouraging a vegan diet for improving health, expanding compassion and taking greater care of our environment," its website says. You can find more information here.